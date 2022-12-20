The cyclists met in front of the Colosseum and rode their bikes to raise money for cancer treatment.
With the Digital Services Act, the European Unions aims to make platforms and search engines more accountable for illegal and harmful content including hate speech, scams and disinformation.
Ukrainian authorities say they thwarted a Russian attack on Kyiv and the surrounding region as their air defense system destroyed 13 explosive-laden drones. An official said drone wreckage damaged five buildings. No casualties were reported. The attempted strikes underlined the continued vulnerability of Ukraine’s capital but also highlighted Ukraine’s claims of increasing efficiency in intercepting weapons. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces fired 13 Iranian-made drones, and all were intercepted. Ukraine’s capital remained largely calm after Wednesday's attack, which occurred around daybreak. In another development, Ukraine's human rights chiefs said authorities discovered evidence that children were tortured in formerly Russian-occupied areas.
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital.
Jin, the oldest member of K-pop supergroup BTS, has begun his 18 months of mandatory military service at a front-line South Korean boot camp.
Six German nationals are accused of stealing 18th century jewelry with a total insured value of at least $121 million from Dresden's Green Vault museum.
Russian President Vladimir Putin made a rare trip to close ally Belarus as his forces pursue their campaign to bombard Ukraine with missiles and drones amid a broad battlefield stalemate almost 10 months into the war. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s power grid since October as part of a strategy to try to leave the country without heat and light during the winter. Putin’s brief trip to Minsk could herald more military support for the Kremlin’s war effort, after Moscow’s neighbor and ally provided Russia with a launching pad for the invasion. Putin said he and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko discussed forming “a single defense space” but rejected claims that Moscow was poised to swallow its neighbor.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series.
A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and hundreds of tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday.
BEIJING — A week after China dramatically eased some of the world's strictest COVID-19 containment measures, uncertainty remained Thursday over the direction of the pandemic in the world's most populous nation.
Officials say Russian forces have launched at least 60 missile strikes across Ukraine, reporting blasts in at least four cities. At least two people were killed when a residential building was hit in central Ukraine on Friday, while electricity and water services were interrupted in the two largest cities, Kyiv and Kharkiv, officials said. Air raid alarms sounded across the country, warning of a new barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October. Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yurii Inhat told Ukrainian TV that over 60 missiles were fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many missiles the Ukrainian army managed to intercept.
