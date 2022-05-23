Watch Now: Hundreds of turtle hatchlings released into Cambodia river for World Turtle Day

These turtles are entering a river in Cambodia with a special blessing.
Swedish PM Magdalena Andersson has announced that Sweden will join Finland in seeking NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
2022 marks a platinum year for our neighbors across the pond. As the United Kingdom celebrates 70 years since Queen Elizabeth ascended the throne. Her majesty is the first ever British monarch to reign for 70 years. The celebrations come at a complicated time for the royal family since the passing of Prince Philip and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties, not to mention Prince Andrew's scandals.
Four people were injured when a humpback whale slammed a boat that got too close in Mexico.
A large dust devil was seen spinning through the city of Tangshan, China, on Monday.
A 14-year-old boy's extraordinary account alleging an attempted killing by Russian soldiers stands out as international justice experts descend on Bucha, a center of the horrors and possible war crimes in Ukraine.
Hundreds of Buddhists brought their pet dogs, cats, rabbits and even crustaceans to a temple in Singapore over the weekend to receive blessings from monks and nuns.
This is the adorable moment a three-fingered sloth was reunited with her baby after it was found stranded and crying on a beach.
In a dramatic move, Finland's leadership says it supports joining NATA, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
An Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).
