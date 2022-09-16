Watch Now: Hurricane hunters fly through Tropical Storm Fiona

As Fiona remained over the Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 15, steadily moving toward Puerto Rico and nearby Caribbean islands, hurricane hunters went on a mission through the storm.
The coffin of the late monarch is on a hours-long road journey Sunday to Edinburgh, where crowds packed the narrow streets of the Scottish capital.
Ukrainian officials on Saturday claimed major gains in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the country's northeast, saying Ukrainian troops had cut off vital supplies to front-line hotspot.
King Charles III has been officially announced as Britain's monarch in a ceremony steeped in ancient tradition and political symbolism — and, for the first time, broadcast live.
Following the death of the Queen, Harry and Meghan's children have become His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex.
Ukraine says it has pushed Russian forces back to the northeastern border in a lightning counteroffensive, signaling a possible turning point in the war.
It was reportedly the first fatal attack by a kangaroo in Australia since 1936.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."
At the time of her passing, Queen Elizabeth is reported to have had four dogs.
The queen had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson. A look through the years, in photos.
Will King Charles III be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? The question has overshadowed his entire life, and now, Charles at 73 will be the oldest person to take the British throne.
