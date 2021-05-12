Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows Iceland volcano erupting

Watch the incredible drone footage a nature photographer captured of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
Explosions heard in Jerusalem as Hamas claims responsibility for a rocket attack amid clashes that injured hundreds of Palestinians.
A Malian woman has given birth to nine babies by cesarean section in Morocco after only expecting seven, Mali's Minister of Health said Wednesday.
China says the part of its rocket expected to fall to Earth this weekend will mostly burn up on re-entry, posing little threat to people and property.
Members of the royal family have wished Archie, son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a happy birthday as he turns 2 years old.
At Dracula's castle in picturesque Transylvania, Romanian doctors are offering a jab in the arm rather than a stake through the heart.
A blue-and-yellow macaw that zookeepers named Juliet is believed to be the only wild bird of its kind left in the Brazilian city where the birds once flew far and wide.
Take a look at some of the most unusual vaccination centers from around the world, from castles to boats.
ROME (AP) — The CEOs of vaccine-makers Pfizer and Moderna joined cardinals, academics and the lead guitarist of Aerosmith in opening a unique Vatican conference on COVID-19, other global health threats and how science, solidarity and spirituality can address them.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Michelle Rasul had just learned to read and write and was already spinning turntables, scratching hip-hop records and making the beats drop. Four years later, at the age of 9, she’s one of the world’s top DJs and competed in this year’s global championship.
