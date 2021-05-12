 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows Iceland volcano erupting
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Incredible drone footage shows Iceland volcano erupting

This incredible footage shows the eruption of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano. Captured by nature photographer and photography guide Erez Marom, the drone footage encapsulates the natural phenomenon's beauty and destructive power.

Watch the incredible drone footage a nature photographer captured of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano erupting.

Photographer captures spectacular footage of Iceland's Fagradalsfjall eruption

+5
