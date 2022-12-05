Nearly 2,000 people evacuated as Indonesia’s highest volcano erupted, releasing thick clouds of gas and ash.
The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil Friday. Here is what to know about the cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy.
The Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals.
Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead into the quarterfinals with a Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia. Messi put Argentina ahead in the 34th minute with his third goal at this year's tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup. That's one more than Diego Maradona. Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Australia scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected in.
Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
Of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup, one will disappear after the tournament. That’s what the games’ organizers have said about Stadium 974 in Doha, a 40,000-seat port-side arena partially built from recycled shipping containers and steel. Qatar says the stadium will be fully dismantled after the World Cup and could be shipped to countries that need the infrastructure. Outside experts have praised the design, mostly for the emissions saved from avoiding new construction. But they say more needs to be known about what happens after the event.
Though some anti-virus restrictions have been eased in some places, the ruling Communist Party has affirmed its "zero-COVID" strategy. Here are some of the regulations.
Police said a woman was arrested after she allegedly turned off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was irked by its sound.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says war-torn Ukraine will one day become a member of the world’s largest security alliance. It's a commitment that NATO leaders made to Ukraine 14 years ago. But some say it led in part to Russia's invasion. Stoltenberg's remarks came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts gathered Tuesday in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine, including deliveries of electrical components for the war-torn country's devastated power transmission network. Ukraine’s grid has been battered since early October by targeted Russian strikes. Stoltenberg says Russian President Vladimir Putin “is trying to use winter as a weapon of war against Ukraine.”
Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
An uneasy calm hung over Kyiv on Tuesday as residents of the Ukrainian capital did what they could to prepare for anticipated Russian missile attacks aiming to take out more energy infrastructure as winter sets in.
To ease that pain, NATO allies were making plans to boost provisions of anything from blankets to generators to ensure the 43 million Ukrainians can maintain their resolve in the 10th month of fighting against Russia's invasion.
