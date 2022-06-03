 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Inside the life of an illegal tattoo artist in South Korea

  • Updated
  • 0

Tattooing is illegal in South Korea and this woman runs the risk of getting arrested for her art.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

High prices, Asian markets could blunt EU ban on Russian oil

Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

Slain Al Jazeera journalist was icon of Palestinian coverage

A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said Israeli forces killed her.

Watch Now: Related Video

Crackdown in El Salvador: More than 36,000 people arrested in 'war against gangs'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News