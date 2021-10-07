Watch Now: Iraqi musician plays with cleaning tools as instruments

Watch as an Iraqi artist has turned his broom and trash cans into musical instruments.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch as an Iraqi artist has turned his broom and trash cans into musical instruments.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A global investigation reveals the rich and powerful have being hiding investments collectively worth trillions n order to dodge taxes for the past quarter-century. Here's a rundown.
It peaked at 31,255 in 1967. But in a reversal of Trump policy that kept the number secret, Biden officials this week revealed the current total, suggesting the disclosure will help curb spread of the weapons.
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
A week of prizes kicks off on Oct. 4 with "Physiology or Medicine," Physics on Oct. 5, Chemistry Oct. 6, Literature Oct. 7, and Economics Oct. 11. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded on Friday, Oct. 8.
The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid.
Archaeologists found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city.
When Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp all went dark Monday, it was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook.
Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla whose image went viral when she photobombed her caretaker's selfie, has died at the age of 14.
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize for physics on Tuesday for work that found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including expanding our understanding of climate change.
His previous decision to seek the vice presidency in the May 9 elections outraged many of his opponents, who have described him as a human rights calamity in an Asian bastion of democracy.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.