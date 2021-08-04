 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Italy's firefighters battle wildfires on the Adriatic coast
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Italy's firefighters battle wildfires on the Adriatic coast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency crews near Pescara and the Sicilian city of Catania have seen hundreds of flare-ups in the past few days. The situation in Central Italy has been largely contained.

Emergency crews are fighting fires near Pescara and the Sicilian city of Catania after seeing hundreds of flare-ups in the past few days.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Greece continues struggling with wildfires

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming
World

Ban on 'Soul Cap' spotlights lack of diversity in swimming

  • Updated

TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat.

+8
Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home
World

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News