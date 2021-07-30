Watch Now: Japan city transforms agricultural land into works of art

The Gyoda city transformed rice fields into art by planting different colors of rice plants, creating a spectacular piece of work.
Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics event; Dr. Fauci explains reasoning of new mask guidance; and more of what to know today.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations.
What to know today: Tennis star Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics; hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot starting; Hong Kong protester convicted; and more.
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted saying the firm sees an end to its cigarette sales in Britain in 10 years.
TOKYO (AP) — At an Olympics aiming to set the highest level of television standards, the head of broadcasting at the Tokyo Games is trying to banish overly sexualized images of female athletes.
TOKYO (AP) — The team’s outfits looked similar to the others in the room as the arena lights gleamed off crystals crisscrossing their chests and down their crimson and white sleeves.
TOKYO (AP) — Known for their towering drives, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm won't make it to the tee box at the Olympics.
TOKYO (AP) — After losing to Russian swimmers in two races at the Olympics, American backstroke star Ryan Murphy said Friday that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean.
TOKYO (AP) — Michael Andrew, who made waves for saying he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19, didn't wear a mask behind the scenes after swimming his final at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
