The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops has remembered Pope Benedict XVI for his work in dealing with abuse by members of the clergy and for reaching out to Indigenous people affected by residential schools. The bishops said in a statement that “as Canadians we are especially grateful for his efforts to heal the wounds of our past." Benedict was praised for being the first pope to meet victims of abuse by members of the clergy. He died on Saturday at age 95.
Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for criticizing a crackdown on anti-government protests. Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi's Oscar-winning "The Salesman," was released on bail.
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship. The Guardian reported the claims on Thursday, saying it obtained an advance copy of the book. The memoir, titled “Spare,” is due to be published next week. It said Harry recounts a 2019 argument at his Kensington Palace home, in which he says William called Harry’s wife, the former actress Meghan Markle, “difficult,” “rude” and “abrasive.” Harry claims William grabbed his brother by the collar and ripped his necklace before knocking him down. Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims.
Ten months into Russia’s latest invasion of Ukraine, overwhelming evidence shows the Kremlin’s troops have waged total war, with disregard for international laws governing the treatment of civilians and conduct on the battlefield. Ukraine is investigating more than 58,000 potential Russian war crimes — killings, kidnappings, indiscriminate bombings and sexual assaults. Reporting by The Associated Press and “Frontline,” has verified more than 600 incidents that appear to violate the laws of war. Some of those attacks were massacres that killed dozens or hundreds of civilians and as a totality it could account for thousands of individual war crimes. Karim Khan, chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, told the AP, “Ukraine is a crime scene."
Nine months into a state of emergency declared by President Nayib Bukele to fight street gangs, El Salvador has seen more than 1,000 documented human rights abuses and about 90 deaths of prisoners in custody. Yet Bukele’s popularity ratings have soared.