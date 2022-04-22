 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Kyiv Symphony Orchestra puts on first performance since war began

  • Updated
  • 0

The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra is putting on its first performance since the war began, and its musicians are on a special mission from the Ukrainian government.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor

Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv Symphony Orchestra puts on first performance since war began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News