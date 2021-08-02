Watch Now: Locals scramble to escape south Turkey wildfires

Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.
Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic gymnastics event; Dr. Fauci explains reasoning of new mask guidance; and more of what to know today.
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles arrived in Tokyo as the star of the U.S. Olympic movement and perhaps the Games themselves. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure. That she was ready to carry the burden of outsized expectations.
What to know today: Tennis star Naomi Osaka ousted at Olympics; hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol riot starting; Hong Kong protester convicted; and more.
TOKYO (AP) — Alice Dearing has an afro, a voluminous puff nearly impossible to protect in most swimming caps. Her hair shrinks if it gets wet. And the chlorine? The chemicals in a pool can cause severe damage that requires substantial time and money to treat.
Pop singer Pink has offered to pay a fine given to the Norwegian female beach handball team for wearing shorts instead of the required bikini bottoms.
TOKYO (AP) — The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
TOKYO (AP) — Novak Djokovic came to the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam. He’ll leave without a medal and will need some time to recover from a draining performance in extreme conditions that didn’t meet expectations.
TOKYO (AP) — After losing to Russian swimmers in two races at the Olympics, American backstroke star Ryan Murphy said Friday that doping remains a huge problem in the sport and he wonders if all his competitors are clean.
The chief executive of the company that makes Marlboro cigarettes was quoted saying the firm sees an end to its cigarette sales in Britain in 10 years.
