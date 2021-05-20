Watch Now: Lost Italian village emerges after 70 years underwater

A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City killed at least 42 people Sunday, making it the deadliest attack since heavy fighting broke out nearly a week ago.
Russia is racing to become the first nation to shoot a movie in space, after it announced plans to send an actress and a director to the International Space Station.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
An Israeli airstrike that toppled a high-rise building in central Gaza City startled a Gaza-based journalist as she was reporting for Al Jazeera.
Retired cattle rancher Dexter Kruger, Australia's oldest-ever man, has included eating chicken brains among his secrets to living more than 111 years.
See video and photos as an Israeli airstrike destroyed a Gaza building housing media offices. Staffers safely evacuated. A Hamas leader's home was also hit.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.
This fascinating video footage shows a diver swimming through the wreckage of a sunken Hercules aircraft.
AMSTERDAM (AP) — The delicacy of one of the first objects in new exhibition at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum belies its brutality. At the end of a thin iron rod are the artistically interwoven letters GWC — used to brand the initials of a Dutch trading company into the skin of enslaved workers.
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.