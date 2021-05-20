 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Lost Italian village emerges after 70 years underwater
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Lost Italian village emerges after 70 years underwater

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades. Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi hopeful GOP senators support commission

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery
Entertainment

New Dutch exhibition takes unflinching look at slavery

  • Updated

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The delicacy of one of the first objects in new exhibition at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum belies its brutality. At the end of a thin iron rod are the artistically interwoven letters GWC — used to brand the initials of a Dutch trading company into the skin of enslaved workers.

+38
Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
World

Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive

  • Updated

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The Israeli military unleashed another heavy wave of airstrikes Monday on the Gaza Strip, saying it destroyed militant tunnels and the homes of nine Hamas commanders. International diplomacy to end the weeklong war that has killed hundreds appeared to make little headway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News