Watch Now: Man flies over French ski resort in a wingsuit

Fred Fugen was dropped from a helicopter before beginning a deep dive for about 3200 feet at around 155 miles per hour.
TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country.
DANDONG, China (AP) — A Canadian entrepreneur was sentenced to 11 years in prison in a spying case linked to Beijing’s effort to push his country to release an executive of tech giant Huawei, prompting an unusual show of support for Canada by the United States and 24 other governments.
His colorful past is perhaps best illustrated by the number of nicknames UK tabloids have come up with over the years, from "Randy Andy" to "Airmiles Andy."
Watch a butterfly drink water out of the palm of an aid worker after flying away from a wildfire in the southern Mediterranean town of Manavgat in Turkey.
TOKYO (AP) — Allyson Felix knows the way to the Olympic medals stand better than any runner alive.
ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.
TOKYO (AP) — The official price tag for the Tokyo Olympics in $15.4 billion, which a University of Oxford study says is the most expensive on record. What else could those billions buy?
MADRID (AP) — Money came between Barcelona and Lionel Messi.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian special envoy and former Prime Minister Tony Abbott said a free trade agreement between his nation and India would signal the “democratic world’s tilt away from China.”
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong's largest teachers' union said it disbanded Tuesday due to the changing political climate, as the government continues its crackdown on dissent in the city.
