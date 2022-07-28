Watch Now: Man pulled from rubble of shelled Ukraine hotel

This is the incredible moment emergency workers pulled a man from the rubble of a destroyed hotel in Ukraine.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This is the incredible moment emergency workers pulled a man from the rubble of a destroyed hotel in Ukraine.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Prince George is third in line to the British throne behind his father, William, and grandfather, Charles.
The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma.
People in a Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.
Britain's Conservative Party has chosen Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss as the two finalists in an election to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson. What's next?
More than 200 people took part in a techno music party in a bombed-out building in northern Ukraine on Sunday.
Russia has targeted Ukraine’s Black Sea regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv with air strikes, hitting private buildings and port infrastructure. Ukraine’s military said that the Kremlin’s forces used air-launched missiles in Tuesday's attack. In the Odesa region, a number of private buildings in villages on the coast were hit and caught fire, the report said. In the Mykolaiv region, port infrastructure was targeted. Hours after the renewed strikes on the south, a Moscow-installed official in the southern Kherson region said the Odesa and Mykolaiv regions will soon be “liberated” by the Russian forces, just like the Kherson region further east.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.