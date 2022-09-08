Watch Now: Massive tornado wildly appears in the skies over Scotland

When you think tornadoes, you probably conjure images of Midwestern plains. But recently, this was the sight over the skies in Scotland.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
When you think tornadoes, you probably conjure images of Midwestern plains. But recently, this was the sight over the skies in Scotland.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Moscow says the move is payback for U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the best known names on the list: Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
The deaths in an Indigenous community and nearby town in Saskatchewan represent one of the nation’s deadliest mass killings.
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are "concerned for Her Majesty's health."
Holocaust scholars once relied on documents and survivor testimonies to reconstruct history. Now, they’re turning to wordless witnesses to learn more: long-lost pictures found in attics and archives.
Diana brought lasting change to Britain's royal family, helping bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multicultural nation in the internet age.
The Ukrainian Air Force has published a video showing a pilot flying one of its MiG-29 Fulcrum jet fighters in combat.
Mikhail Gorbachev's ceremony drew thousands of mourners but was snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried in Moscow after a ceremony attended by thousands of mourners but snubbed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin’s refusal to formally declare a state funeral reflects its uneasiness about the legacy of Gorbachev. Gorbachev has been venerated worldwide for bringing down the Iron Curtain but reviled by many at home for the Soviet collapse and the ensuing economic meltdown that plunged millions into poverty. Gorbachev died Tuesday at the age of 91. He was buried Saturday at Moscow’s Novodevichy cemetery next to his wife Raisa.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength.
How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.