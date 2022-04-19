Watch Now: Maternity hospital struggles to keep newborns, parents safe in western Ukraine

Ukrainian families have traveled hundreds of miles to a maternity hospital, where staff struggle to care for newborns and their terrified parents.
Ukrainian families have traveled hundreds of miles to a maternity hospital, where staff struggle to care for newborns and their terrified parents.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank was struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile.
The number of dead is double that announced by Ukrainian authorities almost two weeks ago.
Here's a look at what it means when a world leader declares a genocide and what's involved in that decision.
The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank Thursday. Whether it lies there as the victim of Ukrainian missiles, Russian incompetence, bad luck or a combination of all three is unclear.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder the whole nation remains under threat.
Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.
Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the number of people studying Ukrainian on Duolingo, a language learning website, has increased more than 500%.
Despite years of war, invasions and the destruction of ancient archeological sites, visitors are returning to Iraq to see the remaining cultural treasures.
The U.S. has announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes."
