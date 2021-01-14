Watch Now: Meet the first Antarctic penguin born in Mexico

An Antarctic penguin chick named Alex became the first of its kind to be born in Mexico as part of a five-year conservation project.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg turned 18 on Sunday, and she thanked her fans with a snarky Twitter message about how she was celebrating.
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that had broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A jet carrying 62 people lost contact with air traffic controllers minutes after taking off from Indonesia's capital on a domestic flight on Saturday, and debris found by fishermen was being examined to see if it was from the missing plane, officials said.
This incredible drone footage shows a humpback whale swimming near the Isles of Scilly in Southwest England.
Researchers with the Giraffe Conservation Foundation recently spotted two dwarf giraffes in Namibia and Uganda.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk edged past Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to grab the title of world's richest person, according to Bloomberg and other sources.
Global average temperatures in 2020 were tied for the hottest on record, capping what was also the planet's hottest decade, according to new data.
LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister said Tuesday that the country must “face up to the full truth of our past,” as a long-awaited report recounted decades of harm done by church-run homes for unmarried women and their babies, where thousands of infants died.
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Donald Trump’s ownership of Turnberry will prevent the Scottish course from staging the British Open for "the foreseeable future,” the chief executive of the R&A said Monday.
See photos from a bullfighting school in Spain, where children as young as 9 can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity.
