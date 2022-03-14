Watch Now: Meet the Ukrainian women taking up arms against Russia

As war rages on in their country, the women of Ukraine have been faced with an agonizing choice: flee with family to safety, or stay and fight.
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," said the director of exploration. "This is a milestone in polar history."
A Russian attack caused "colossal" damage to a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Get the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Senate approval was believed assured for aid to battered Ukraine and European allies, including costs of sending troops and weapons in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Russia widens onslaught with airstrikes in western Ukraine; U.S., allies to revoke Russia's most favored trading status; Putin OKs Mideast "volunteers" to fight.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week Thursday. U.S. aid passed Congress. Russian forces moved on Kyiv. A U.S. basketball star remains jailed in Russia. Get the latest.
Here's a short guide to the new EU refugee rules and what they mean for Ukrainians seeking shelter in Europe. Also, a look at how you can help and more of the latest updates from Ukraine.
Evacuations of people fleeing Ukrainian cities along safe corridors have begun, while U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees has reached 2 million.
Images of the woman being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher had circled the world, epitomizing the horror of an attack on humanity's most innocent.
For most of the 20th century, English speakers referred to “the Ukraine,” following Soviet practice. But Ukraine’s official name in English does not include “the,” and for good reason.
Drone enthusiasts are risking their lives by forming a volunteer force to help their country repel the Russian invasion -- by spying on the enemy from the air. See a sample of what they've found so far.
