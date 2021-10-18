Watch Now: Members of Spanish military monitor lava temperature on volcano slope

Members of the Spanish military put on protective suits to monitor the temperature of lava on the slopes of the La Palma volcano.
A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based group.
A Turkish woman who stands 7 feet, 0.7 inches tall has been confirmed as the world's tallest living woman by Guinness World Records.
A British Conservative lawmaker has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England.
Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers, killing at least 37.
A work by British street artist Banksy that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million has sold again for $25.4 million at an auction on Thursday.
Aerial video shows the remaining cooling towers at a power station in northern England being blown up in a controlled implosion on Sunday. Video credit: DSM Demolition Ltd
Watch a baby panda cub get a check up in Singapore as his baby teeth start to come in.
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s failure to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic cost thousands of unnecessary deaths and ranks among the country’s worst public health blunders, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in the nation’s first comprehensive report on the pandemic.
Watch what happened when Berlin took an abandoned airport and gave it to the people.
