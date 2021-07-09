Watch Now: Newly hatched turtles head for the sea in Singapore

Newly hatched Hawksbill turtles - an endangered species - headed towards the sea on the beach in East Coast Park, Singapore.
The REvil gang's ransomware has infected thousands of computer systems in at least 17 countries. It wasn't clear who the gang expected might pay the $70 million to end an attack feverishly fought by cybersecurity experts.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said Wednesday.
Haiti's president has been killed. Here's what you should know about the embattled leader, what's next for the Caribbean nation and what role America might play.
Fans are banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, following a state of emergency announced Thursday.
U.S. troops slipped away in the night from Bagram Airfield, and the base's new Afghan commander didn't realize they were gone until hours later. When will Afghanistan's "forever war" really end? Get a full briefing here.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.
PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen is facing stinging criticism for making her party too mainstream, dulling its extremist edge and ignoring grassroots members, with some warning that this could cost her votes in next year's presidential race.
ROME (AP) — A Vatican judge on Saturday indicted 10 people, including a once-powerful cardinal, on charges including embezzlement, abuse of office, extortion and fraud in connection with the Secretariat of State’s 350 million-euro investment in a London real estate venture.
Pope Francis's weeklong hospital stay has sparked interest about how papal power is exercised in the Holy See, how it is transferred and under what circumstances.
Divers have made a rare sighting of what they say are hundreds of seahorses, a threatened species, in a pollution ravaged lagoon in western Greece.
