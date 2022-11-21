 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Orion spacecraft flies close to moon as part of Artemis mission

NASA's Orion spacecraft performed a close approach of the lunar surface on its way to a highly stable orbit thousands of miles beyond the Moon on Nov. 21.

NASA's Orion spacecraft performed a close approach of the lunar surface on its way to a highly stable orbit thousands of miles beyond the Moon on Monday.

