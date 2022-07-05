Watch Now: Photographer captures timelapse of the world's largest lily pads growing

The 30 NATO allies have signed off on the protocols needed for Sweden and Finland to become members. The move means the question of admitting the two nations now goes to the capitals of existing members for legislative approval. Their ambassadors and permanent representatives on Tuesday approved the invitation to join the club that NATO leaders extended to Finland and Sweden at a summit in Madrid last week. Securing parliamentary approval in Turkey, however, could still pose a problem. Turkey's president has said his parliament might block the process even though Sweden, Finland and Turkey reached a memorandum of understanding at the Madrid summit. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he expects no change of heart.