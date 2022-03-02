Watch Now: Polish volunteers turn out to help Ukrainians seeking shelter

While thousands of people escape the war, some volunteers cross back with supplies for those stuck in Ukraine.
The Kremlin says Putin is ready to send a delegation for talks with Ukrainian officials after Ukraine's president indicates willingness to drop NATO bid.
Ukraine says it has lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle with Russian troops. Live coverage here.
About 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on Ukraine; Putin warns US, NATO not to interfere; global financial markets plunge. Live coverage here.
Plus: Sorting out facts and disinformation on the invasion, how to talk to kids about war, and live updates including latest video reports.
Live updates: Russians line up at banks as currency plunges; Russian central bank hikes key rate to 20 percent; UN says 500,000 Ukrainians have left country. Get the latest.
Switzerland to freeze Russian assets; international sports bodies move to isolate Russia; first round of Ukraine-Russia talks end. Here's the latest.
“They want to break our nationhood," Zelenskyy says as a 40-mile convoy of Russian tanks and military vehicles is spotted on road to Kyiv. Live updates here.
Ukraine’s ambassador tells Security Council that Putin has “declared war on Ukraine.” Congress backs Biden sanctions, gas prices to spike, Trump calls Putin a "genius." Get the latest developments here, and find out how they affect you.
In another escalation of the conflict, President Volodymyr Zelensky said the military would call up reservists and assess how many others would be eligible to join them. Get the latest.
The warnings of an imminent crisis between Russia and Ukraine started last year, ebbing and flowing with clashing information from all sides. Here's how we got here.
