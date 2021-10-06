Watch Now: Protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris

Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion disrupted the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, with banners saying "overconsumption = extinction."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Climate activists from Extinction Rebellion disrupted the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, with banners saying "overconsumption = extinction."
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The trial of the former secretary, Irmgard Furchner, was set to start on Thursday. She is "suspected of having aided and abetted 11,387 cases of murder," according to a court indictment.
A global investigation reveals the rich and powerful have being hiding investments collectively worth trillions n order to dodge taxes for the past quarter-century. Here's a rundown.
It peaked at 31,255 in 1967. But in a reversal of Trump policy that kept the number secret, Biden officials this week revealed the current total, suggesting the disclosure will help curb spread of the weapons.
A week of prizes kicks off on Oct. 4 with "Physiology or Medicine," Physics on Oct. 5, Chemistry Oct. 6, Literature Oct. 7, and Economics Oct. 11. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded on Friday, Oct. 8.
The blast targeted the gates of the Eidgah Mosque in the Afghan capital, where a funeral service was being held for the mother of Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Muhajid.
The satellite, said to be NASA's, moves across the night sky while surrounded by the green glow of the northern lights.
Archaeologists found a rare ancient toilet in Jerusalem dating back more than 2,700 years, when private bathrooms were a luxury in the holy city.
When Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp all went dark Monday, it was a stark reminder of the power and reach of Facebook.
A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world's first movie in orbit.
Watch this baby kangaroo leave its mom's pouch and hop around at an Australian park.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.