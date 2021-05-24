 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Rare Andean bears spotted at Machu Picchu
Watch Now: Rare Andean bears spotted at Machu Picchu

Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes, a local official said.

