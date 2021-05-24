Watch Now: Rare Andean bears spotted at Machu Picchu

Two Andean bears were spotted earlier this month at Peru's Machu Picchu, taking advantage of the tourist-free ruins by strolling around its slopes.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
Israel on Thursday announced a cease-fire in the bruising 11-day war against Hamas militants that caused widespread destruction in the Gaza Strip.
After an all-night rescue operation in freezing temperatures involving more than 700 personnel, rescuers were able to confirm that 151 people were safe, out of a total of 172 participants.
Harry spoke of the loss of his mother during an interview with Oprah and said that as a child he was "so angry with what happened to her."
The report found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir had shown fake bank statements to Diana's brother Charles Spencer, which "deceived and induced him to arrange a meeting with Princess Diana."
The number of people to die from a cable car accident in northern Italy on Sunday is now 14, officials said.
A lost city is resurfacing after being submerged beneath an Italian lake for over seven decades.
Next week's supermoon will be the closest moon to Earth in 2021, according to EarthSky.
This fascinating video footage shows a diver swimming through the wreckage of a sunken Hercules aircraft.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Princess Beatrice is expecting a baby.
