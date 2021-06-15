 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Rare seahorse spotted along U.K. coast
0 Comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Rare seahorse spotted along U.K. coast

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A rare seahorse was spotted during a seagrass habitat monitoring dive by marine biologists at Plymouth Sound, England on June 4.

A rare seahorse was spotted during a seagrass habitat monitoring dive by marine biologists at Plymouth Sound, England on June 4.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Girl Scouts face huge excess of unsold cookies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18
World

Dutch princess won't accept payment when she turns 18

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December.

+7
Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters
World

Putin likens Russian crackdown to arresting Capitol rioters

  • Updated

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet President Joe Biden at a summit Wednesday, has suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol are being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News