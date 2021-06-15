Watch Now: Rare seahorse spotted along U.K. coast

A rare seahorse was spotted during a seagrass habitat monitoring dive by marine biologists at Plymouth Sound, England on June 4.
Leaders of the world's richest nations vowed 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poor nations among other promises at their summit's end in England.
Israel's parliament has narrowly voted in favor of a new coalition government, ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's historic 12-year rule.
Interest in CPR and defibrillators spiked in Denmark after soccer star Christian Eriksen's collapse in a weekend European Championship soccer match.
This Russian black-and-white themed Café makes you feel like you are in a cartoon.
Together, these seven wealthy nations form the foundation of the modern global economy and the cooperative rules-based system on which it is built.
A golden retriever raced with an ambulance carrying its owner who had fallen ill in Istanbul.
TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans charged with helping former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while he was facing accusations of financial misconduct agreed Monday that they took part in a scheme for him to escape the country.
LONDON (AP) — Sections of fans at Wembley Stadium booed England players for taking a knee before the European Championship game against Croatia on Sunday.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The heir to the Dutch throne, Princess Amalia, has decided for the next few years not to accept the allowance -- worth some 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) per year -- that she is entitled to receive annually once she turns 18 in December.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is to meet President Joe Biden at a summit Wednesday, has suggested that the hundreds of people arrested for rioting at the U.S. Capitol are being subjected to “persecution for political opinions.”
