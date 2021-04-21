Watch Now: Rare two-headed calf born in North Macedonia

A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Canadian Parliament member William Amos apologized after caught naked in a virtual House of Commons meeting. Warning: Contains image of partial nudity.
Here's everything you need to know about Prince Philip's funeral, taking place Saturday at Windsor Castle — when to watch, what to expect, how the queen will say goodbye.
Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his lifetime of service to the country. Hs wife, Queen Elizabeth II, sat alone.
Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed Tuesday on the battlefield in a fight against rebels.
The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the global vaccination campaign.
For the second time this week, the cryptocurrency Dogecoin has hit a milestone. And this time around, it may be thanks to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in South Africa's Kruger National Park on Saturday.
Windsor Castle has seen a lot of history and Saturday will be no different.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.
Britain and the world are saying farewell to Prince Philip on Saturday. Watch a live stream of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.