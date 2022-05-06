Watch Now: Rescuers in Kyiv save cat from seventh floor of bombed out building

A Ukrainian cat from Borodyanka - a Kyiv suburb - had a miracle escape after being found on the seventh floor of an apartment block destroyed by Russian shelling.
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance. The latest from Ukraine.
The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Ukrainian families’ anguish at not being able to bury their loved ones underscores a deep human need, an anthropologist writes.
Some have ended up at an international circus in the Netherlands, alongside acts from Belarus and Russia.
Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv are finally sharing their first wedding dance after overcoming horrifying adversities in Ukraine.
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank was struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
