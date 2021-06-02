Watch Now: Retired circus tiger finds new home in Denmark

A 17-year-old tiger called 'Keni' from Spain was seen exploring his new surroundings at a new facility for retired circus tigers which opened in southeast Denmark.
This terrifying footage shows the moment a group of sightseers took a boat out to look for hippos, only to end up being chased by one of the huge animals.
Researchers have recovered a treasure trove of World War I artifacts from a cave shelter in northern Italy, revealed by the melting of a glacier.
At night, the floors of sheds vanish beneath carpets of scampering mice. Ceilings come alive with the sounds of scratching.
William Shakespeare, whose name drew attention as he was the first man to get a clinically approved COVID-19 vaccine, has died of an unrelated illness.
With its vibrant orange color and white stripes, also known as bars, the clownfish is among the most iconic sea creatures.
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has married his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, in a small private ceremony that came at the end of a tumultuous week during which a former top aide said he was unfit for office.
The moon was illuminated a bright coppery red, big and beaming in the night sky.
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A retired attorney from Chicago who became the oldest American to scale Mount Everest, and a Hong Kong teacher who is now the fastest female climber of the world's highest peak, on Sunday returned safely from the mountain where climbing teams have struggled with bad weather and a coronavirus outbreak.
The gruesome discovery took decades and for some survivors of the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, the confirmation that children as young as 3 were buried on school grounds crystallizes the sorrow they have carried all their lives.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — For Iranian-American Maz Jobrani, a stand-up show in Dubai marked the first time he's been in front of a major live audience overseas since the start of the coronavirus pandemic — and he feels it.
