Watch Now: Retired circus tiger finds new home in Denmark
Watch Now: Retired circus tiger finds new home in Denmark

A 17-year-old tiger called 'Keni' from Spain was seen exploring his new surroundings at a new facility for retired circus tigers which opened in southeast Denmark.

