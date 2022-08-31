Watch Now: Rocket plunges to Earth, narrowly missing pedestrians in China

Security camera footage shows shoppers walking along the sidewalk in China when a rocket used to induce rain fell from the sky just feet away from them.
Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength.
Diana brought lasting change to Britain's royal family, helping bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multicultural nation in the internet age.
How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
Three ancient statues dating back to the Ming period were discovered as water levels sank in China.
The USS Samuel B. Roberts sank nearly 80 years ago.
The world's best faux guitarists gathered in Oulu, Finland for the World Air Guitar Championships.
Watch a courteous elephant hand back a shoe after a little zoo goer drops it in the elephant's enclosure.
