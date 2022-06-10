Watch Now: Rome’s iconic Spanish steps damaged by tourists for the second time in a month

In the last month, tourists have driven cars and e-scooters down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps causing expensive damage.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In the last month, tourists have driven cars and e-scooters down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps causing expensive damage.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The extravaganza, in its third day Saturday, marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Here's a look at the events and the royals.
Here's a look at 50 facts and figures that defined the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
His victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.
Ukraine has missed out on qualifying for the World Cup after the war-disrupted team lost 1-0 to Wales in the European playoff final for the FIFA soccer showpiece.
World War II veterans and other visitors gather Monday in Normandy for the 78th D-Day anniversary to pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops who landed there.
Colombia's Navy was monitoring the historic San Jose galleon when they discovered two other sunken ships nearby.
Officials are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on Mariupol. Here are the latest updates.
Every night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy uses social media to rally citizens to fight. But losses are growing. How long can Ukraine last? Here's what you need to know.
Watch the moment a beautiful day in the sky nearly ended in disaster.
Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.