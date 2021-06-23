Watch Now: Russian strongman sets world record for moving Ferris wheel

A Russian strongman has literally put his shoulder to the wheel and set a new world record, spinning a giant Ferris wheel in the Moscow region's Natashinsky park.
Released from the hospital, Christian Eriksen immediately went to visit his Danish teammates a week after suffering cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.
A huge diamond weighing more than 1,000 carats, which could be the third-largest mined in history, has been discovered in Botswana.
"This is Digby. Today he did something amazing ... "
PARIS (AP) — French police clashed with party-goers as they tried to break up an unauthorized rave in western France, authorities said Saturday. A 22-year-old man lost his hand and several others were injured amid the violence, including police.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's president-elect said Monday he wouldn't meet with President Joe Biden nor negotiate over Tehran's ballistic missile program and its support of regional militias, sticking to a hard-line position following his landslide victory in last week's election.
Coca-Cola says "everyone is entitled to their drink preferences" after Cristiano Ronaldo replaced two Coke bottles with water at a Euro 2020 press conference.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany on Monday opened a museum exploring the fate of millions of Germans forced to leave eastern and central Europe at the end of World War II, along with other forced displacements of the 20th and 21st centuries — a sensitive project that has taken years to realize.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic and changing consumer habits threaten to put an end to a decades-old practice of allowing elderly people in Mexico to earn extra income as grocery store baggers.
MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal will sit out Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics to rest and recover “after listening to my body,” he announced via social media on Thursday, taking one of the biggest stars of tennis out of two of the sport's biggest events in 2021.
LONDON (AP) — June 9 – June 16, 2021
