Watch Now: Scary rescue of man clinging onto tree amidst floodwaters in Australia

The man was spotted clinging onto a tree with raging floodwaters just below him on November 10th, in Alice Springs, Australia.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The man was spotted clinging onto a tree with raging floodwaters just below him on November 10th, in Alice Springs, Australia.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A terrifying blood-sucking eel has finally been spotted after a 20-year hunt.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear agency says he sees atomic power playing a key role balancing climate concerns and the world's energy needs.
The girl's disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.
A 36-year-old stranger was charged with abducting the 4-year-old from a camping tent more than two weeks ago.
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Eight years after he shot dead his girlfriend, Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius is up for parole, but first he must meet with her parents.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:
Some 3,000 baby river turtles native to the Amazon rainforest were released into a Peruvian river after hatching from eggs kept on artificial beaches as part of a conservation effort.
Adorned with more than 10,000 diamonds and worth more than $2 million, renowned artist Debbie Wingham says her latest sparkling creation is the world's most expensive picture frame.
MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — A day after questioned elections, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega's government on Monday set about painting as a historic democratic victory what many of the world's democracies condemned as a sham.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.