This terrifying footage shows the moment a group of sightseers took a boat out to look for hippos, only to end up being chased by one of the huge animals. Dicken Muchena, 27, and three of his friends hopped in a speedboat on Friday to go and see if they could spot any of the water-dwelling safari animals at Lake Victoria in Kenya. But the group soon got more than they bargained for when one of the hippos took a dislike to them being on the water, and gave chase after the speedboat. Hair-raising footage shows the massive animal gliding through the water in the wake of the speedboat mostly underwater, but occasionally rearing its head to breathe as it continues to follow the boat.
Watch Now: Shocked sightseers get chased by a giant hippo in Kenya
