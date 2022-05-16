Watch Now: Singapore temple blesses pets during Buddhist festival

Hundreds of Buddhists brought their pet dogs, cats, rabbits and even crustaceans to a temple in Singapore over the weekend to receive blessings from monks and nuns.
A 14-year-old boy's extraordinary account alleging an attempted killing by Russian soldiers stands out as international justice experts descend on Bucha, a center of the horrors and possible war crimes in Ukraine.
In a dramatic move, Finland's leadership says it supports joining NATA, paving the way for the alliance to expand amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
An Indian couple is suing their son and daughter-in-law, demanding they produce a grandchild within a year or pay them 50 million rupees ($675,000).
Israeli riot police pushed and beat pallbearers at the funeral for slain Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, causing them to briefly drop the casket.
For the first time in seven decades, Queen Elizabeth II delegated the formal opening of Parliament to her son and heir, Prince Charles.
The decree, which calls for women to only show their eyes and recommends they wear the head-to-toe burqa, evoked similar restrictions on women during the Taliban's previous rule between 1996 and 2001.
Ukraine’s deputy prime minister says all women, children and older adults have been evacuated from the plant, a key Russian war objective that has long been under siege. Here are the latest updates.
A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said Israeli forces killed her.
North Korea said Friday six people died and nearly 190,000 are under quarantine following a rapid spread of fever across the nation in recent weeks, a day after it first acknowledged a COVID-19 outbreak in a largely unvaccinated population.
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance. The latest from Ukraine.
