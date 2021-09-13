Watch Now: Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda

Singapore's month-old giant panda cub is a boy, Singapore zoo officials said at a gender reveal party, which was also a birthday party for the baby's father.
The Taliban on Tuesday announced a caretaker Cabinet that paid homage to the old guard of the group. There was no evidence of non-Taliban in the lineup, a big demand of the international community.
A Qatari envoy says a Qatar Airways plane will fly Americans out of Afghanistan today. It would be the first large-scale evacuation since US forces left the country.
The world's top Christian leaders — Pope Francis, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the spiritual leader of Orthodox Christians — issued a joint appeal to "listen to the cry of the Earth" and make sacrifices to save the planet.
PHOENIX -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says President Joe Biden is overreaching with his new requirement for employees of large businesses to be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.
The measure will also include free medical visits about contraception.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan detected a submarine believed to be Chinese off a southern Japanese island, the defense ministry said Sunday, heightening Japan’s caution levels in the East China Sea as China increases its military activities.
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks by offering her sympathies to the victims, survivors and families affected by the atrocity.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungary on Sunday to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.
VENICE, Italy (AP) — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy.
Only four Mexican states — Mexico City, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Hidalgo — now allow abortion in most circumstances. The other 28 states penalize abortion with some exceptions.
