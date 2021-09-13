 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda
Watch Now: Singapore wildlife park hosts gender reveal party for panda

Singapore's month-old giant panda cub is a boy, Singapore zoo officials said at a gender reveal party, which was also a birthday party for the baby's father.

Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone
World

Pope to Orban's Hungary: Open your arms to everyone

  • Updated

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pope Francis urged Hungary on Sunday to “extend its arms towards everyone,” in a veiled critique of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s anti-migrant policies, as the pontiff opened a four-day visit to Central Europe in his first big international outing since undergoing intestinal surgery in July.

