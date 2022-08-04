Watch Now: Sleepy sea lion turns diver's hand into a pillow in Mexico

This adorable sea lion found the perfect place to take a power nap.
The addition was part of a wider effort by the chain to increase efficiency and use up more of its ingredients, which has also seen KFC introduce offerings such as chicken wing tips to its menu.
Take a look at 25 abandoned military installations and their stories: radar facilities, bunkers, forts, gun emplacements, and more.
American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.
This beautiful time-lapse video shows the Milky Way swirling over a distant thunderstorm raging in the Canadian province of Alberta on July 18.
Two Australian farmers discovered debris from a SpaceX craft on their land.
Ukrainian officials say that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling, part of a series of new Russian attacks in several regions. Ukrainian authorities said shelling of a town in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, left at least eight people dead. And the mayor of the separatist-held city of Donetsk said Thursday that six were killed in shelling there. Ukraine’s presidential office in its daily update said nine Ukrainian regions came under fire over the previous day.
People in a Japanese city have come under attack from monkeys trying to snatch babies, biting and clawing at flesh, and sneaking into nursery schools.
A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said.
The trip is a key step in the Catholic Church’s efforts to reconcile with Indigenous communities and help them heal from generations of trauma.
Patagonia is home to multiple types of penguins that live across the region's diverse environments, including gentoo penguins, Magellanic penguins and king penguins.
