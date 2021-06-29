Watch Now: South Korean police hold drills for ‘drone terrorism’ threats

Check out how police in South Korea are preparing for any terrorism threats that could come by drone.
A cranium found in northeastern China may belong to a new species of early human that researchers have called "Dragon Man."
The last supermoon of 2021 — the strawberry full moon — will rise Thursday and will be visible for two to three nights.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Heartbroken North Koreans have been worrying tearfully about leader Kim Jong Un's “emaciated looks,” state media quoted a local resident as saying, in a rare acknowledgement of foreign speculation about his weight loss.
Archaeologist Mate Parica has discovered what is believed to be a Neolithic settlement from around 4,500 years BC off the coast of Croatia.
The man behind the costume is a real-life super-hero.
A Russian strongman has literally put his shoulder to the wheel and set a new world record, spinning a giant Ferris wheel in the Moscow region's Natashinsky park.
MADRID (AP) — John McAfee, the creator of McAfee antivirus software, was found dead in his jail cell near Barcelona in an apparent suicide Wednesday, hours after a Spanish court approved his extradition to the United States to face tax charges punishable by decades in prison, authorities said.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pledged Monday to strengthen health controls at airports after a Ugandan Olympic team member tested positive for COVID-19 at the town hosting their training camp, triggering concerns that the upcoming games will spread infections.
Released from the hospital, Christian Eriksen immediately went to visit his Danish teammates a week after suffering cardiac arrest in a Euro 2020 match.
GAUHATI, India (AP) — Rows of locked shops confront bargain-hunters for most of the day in Fancy Bazar, a nearly 200-year-old market that offered cheap prices until the COVID-19 pandemic hit Gauhati, the biggest city in India’s remote northeast.
