Watch Now: Stunning moment launching satellite passes aurora borealis in Norwegian sky

The satellite, said to be NASA's, moves across the night sky while surrounded by the green glow of the northern lights.
A patch of land on Spain's La Palma island contains what has been dubbed the 'miracle house.' It's a single home untouched by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that have engulfed the area. (Credit: Reuters/Alfonso Edcalero/I Love the World)
Officials believe the clay tablet was illegally imported in 2003 after it was looted from a museum years earlier, then sold to Hobby Lobby and eventually put on display in its Museum of the Bible.
The Taliban banned barbershops in an Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
This incredible video shows a husband and wife's amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in the South Pacific.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
Photos of beer festival visitors posing while sitting around a grave, their drinks balanced upon it, sparked a storm of anger on social media.
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A month after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, the music is going quiet.
Ain Dubai Ferris wheel is the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 250 meters in the air and offering 360-degree panoramas.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Days after outgoing South Korean President Moon Jae-in made possibly his last ambitious push to diplomatically resolve the standoff over North Korea's nuclear program, the North on Friday rejected his call for a declaration ending the Korean War, making it clear it has no interest in political statements unless they bring badly needed relief from crippling economic sanctions. Nuclear diplomacy between the U.S. and North Korea has stalled over disagreements over a relaxation of the U.S.-led sanctions in exchange for steps toward denuclearization by the North.
ROME (AP) — Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont left a jail in Sardinia on Friday after a judge ruled that he could go free pending an Oct. 4 hearing on his extradition to Spain, where the political firebrand is wanted for sedition.
