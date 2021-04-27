 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Supermoon lights up skylines across the world
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Supermoon lights up skylines across the world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A supermoon lit up skylines across the world, captured in Australia, India, Turkey, Germany and Latin America.

A supermoon lit up skylines across the world, captured in Australia, India, Turkey, Germany and Latin America.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta police pull driver from burning car

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas
World

Mrs. Ireland named new Mrs. World after on-stage fracas

  • Updated

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.

+5
Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges
World

Turkey announces strictest lockdown so far as virus surges

  • Updated

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools, limiting travel and instructing people to stay at home for nearly three weeks starting Thursday, to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News