Watch Now: Supermoon lights up skylines across the world

A supermoon lit up skylines across the world, captured in Australia, India, Turkey, Germany and Latin America.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A supermoon lit up skylines across the world, captured in Australia, India, Turkey, Germany and Latin America.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It was the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began. The band Six60 played to a huge crowd in New Zealand, where social distancing isn't required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle. Here are 5 things you may not know, plus a gallery of images from her childhood until today.
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president has announced the country's strictest pandemic restrictions so far, closing businesses and schools, limiting travel and instructing people to stay at home for nearly three weeks starting Thursday, to fight a surge in COVID-19 infections and deaths.
A Hong Kong professor has developed a program using role-playing robots to help children with autism improve their social skills, an initiative that has been adopted by other non-profit groups and schools.
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for more equitable management of global affairs and, in an implicit rejection of U.S. dominance, said governments shouldn’t impose rules on others.
Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach in Australia.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden says the U.S is determined to help India as it grapples with a surge in coronavirus cases.
A suspected poacher was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in South Africa's Kruger National Park on Saturday.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany is raising its economic growth forecast for the year on the expectation of the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions and an anticipated rise in domestic spending, the economy minister said Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.