Watch Now: Tango the dog saves skier buried under avalanche in Argentina

An Argentinian skier was rescued by a dog who spotted him buried under the snow after an avalanche.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
How is a new British prime minister elected and who are the 10 leading candidates to fill the position? A guide to what comes next.
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassinations is just one of many high-profile political murders in the 21st century. Here's a look at all of them.
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone, Italian police said.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
Spain´s Red Cross says three people have been gored and three others suffered bruises in a tense fifth bull run at Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival. One man was gored on the street while two others were stabbed by a bull´s horn inside the bullring at the end of the run. It was the first run with gorings in the festival so far this year. Hundreds of runners, mostly men, ran frantically ahead of and alongside six fighting bulls as they charged through the streets of this northern city. Tens of thousands of foreigners come to the Pamplona festival that was made internationally famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.”
Police said the suspected gunman who is custody is a 22-year-old Danish man who was detained near the Fields shopping mall after the shooting.
Rescuers using drones are resuming the search for an estimated 13 people unaccounted-for following an avalanche in northern Italy that killed at least seven people and is being blamed in large part on rising temperatures that are melting glaciers. After rain hampered the search Monday, sunny weather on Tuesday allowed helicopters to bring more rescue teams up to the avalanche site on the Marmolada glacier, east of Bolzano in the Italian Alps. A huge chunk of the glacier cleaved off Sunday, sending torrents of ice, rock and debris down the mountainside onto unsuspecting hikers below. At least seven people were killed, and a further 13 remain unaccounted-for, officials said.
Watch a car speed through a tunnel in Sichuan Province, China, as rocks and mud came crashing down a mountain.
