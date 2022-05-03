Watch Now: Thai province holds annual amateur rocket-firing competition

Watch as the Ethnic Mon people in Thailand's Pathum Thani province take part in their traditional annual rocket-firing competition.
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlight the savagery of a war that shows no signs of abating.
Ukrainian families’ anguish at not being able to bury their loved ones underscores a deep human need, an anthropologist writes.
Some have ended up at an international circus in the Netherlands, alongside acts from Belarus and Russia.
Four scholars of race, religion and immigration explain how U.S. refugee and asylum policy has long been racially and religiously discriminatory in practice.
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
After 636 days of climbing mountains, Nick Gardner is now halfway through his challenge.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
A Ukraine official says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank was struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
