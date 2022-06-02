The Cosquer Cave, whose entrance is deep under water off the coast of Marseille, France, is home to one of Europe's most stunning examples of prehistoric cave art. But with sea levels rising as a result of climate change, archaeologists are in a race against time to study and preserve the site before it is too late.
Watch Now: The race to save prehistoric cave art in France
- VideoElephant
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the Mona Lisa in the Louvre Museum in Paris.
Officials are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on Mariupol. Here are the latest updates.
Energy experts say the European Union’s decision to ban nearly all oil from Russia to punish the country for its invasion of Ukraine may be blunted by rising energy prices and other countries willing to buy some of the excess petroleum. European Union leaders agreed late Monday to cut around 90% of all Russian oil imports over the next six months — a dramatic move that was considered unthinkable just months ago. Analysts said the move was a blow to the Kremlin. But they noted that Russia still retained some European markets and could sell some of the oil previously bound to Europe to China, India and other customers in Asia.
This couple from Egypt turned their love for cactuses into a real cactus paradise.
The U.S. plan tries to strike a balance between the desire to help Ukraine battle ferocious Russian artillery barrages while not providing arms that could allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia.
In recognition of the landmark occasion, Buckingham Palace is pulling out all the stops. Here's what you need to know.
A South African paraglider has made the first legal flight off Mount Everest, opening the doors for 'climb and fly' adventures on the world's highest mountain.
A veteran Al Jazeera correspondent who was shot dead on Wednesday during an Israeli raid in the West Bank was a highly respected journalist in the Middle East whose unflinching coverage was known to millions of viewers. Al Jazeera and witnesses, including her producer who was shot in the back Wednesday, said Israeli forces killed her.
Hit by one of its worst droughts in decades and torn by years of war, Afghanistan was already facing a hunger emergency; but the Taliban takeover in August threw the country into crisis.
A 14-year-old boy's extraordinary account alleging an attempted killing by Russian soldiers stands out as international justice experts descend on Bucha, a center of the horrors and possible war crimes in Ukraine.