Watch Now: The world's tallest Ferris wheel in Dubai is ready to roll

Ain Dubai Ferris wheel is the world’s largest with each glass-enclosed capsule rising up to 250 meters in the air and offering 360-degree panoramas.
It's a scene that came to symbolize the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: Two men apparently plunging to Earth after desperately clinging to a plane.
BEIJING (AP) — Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers struggles to avoid defaulting on tens of billions of dollars of debt, fueling fears of possible wider shock waves for the financial system.
MOSCOW (AP) — A gunman opened fire at a university in Russia on Monday morning, leaving eight people dead and 24 hurt, officials said.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine boxing icon and senator Manny Pacquiao says he will run for president in the 2022 elections.
MOSCOW (AP) — Facing Kremlin pressure, Apple and Google on Friday removed an opposition-created smartphone app that tells voters which candidates are likely to defeat those backed by Russian authorities, as polls opened for three days of balloting in Russia's parliamentary election.
PHOENIX — Arizona reported more than 100 daily coronavirus deaths for the second time since February.
LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip died nearly six months ago at 99, the tributes poured in from far and wide, praising him for his supportive role at the side of Queen Elizabeth II over her near 70-year reign.
PARIS (AP) — France's foreign minister on Saturday denounced what he called the “duplicity, disdain and lies” surrounding the sudden rupture of France's lucrative contract to make submarines for Australia in favor of a U.S. deal and declared that a crisis is at hand among the Western allies.
LONDON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson released data showing that a booster dose to its one-shot coronavirus vaccine provides a strong immune response months after people receive a first dose.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Two journalists and an environmental activist have been beaten up by suspected illegal loggers in a forest in northeastern Romania while making a documentary about illicit deforestation, authorities said Friday.
