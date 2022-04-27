Watch Now: This 81-year-old man has climbed more than 200 Scottish mountains for his sick wife

After 636 days of climbing mountains, Nick Gardner is now halfway through his challenge.
Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent U.S. citizen known jailed by a foreign government. Yet the case against her remains shrouded in mystery.
Putin is claiming victory in Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the the war’s iconic battleground.
A Ukraine official says Russian forces are attacking a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold of Ukrainian forces in the strategic port city of Mariupol.
Mounds of dirt seen in satellite imagery that Ukrainian officials say indicate new mass graves highlight the savagery of a war that shows no signs of abating.
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in Afghanistan killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
Queen Elizabeth II has met every serving U.S. president (except LBJ) from Truman to Biden. Here's a look back at the meetings through the years:
Despite the Russian offensive in the town of Donbas, some Ukraine residents are remaining where they are.
The Kyiv Symphony Orchestra is putting on its first performance since the war began, and its musicians are on a special mission from the Ukrainian government.
There’s a new “good gang” in Mexico City and they take bicycles to the next level.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank was struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile.
