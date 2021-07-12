Watch Now: This could be the smallest cow in the world

Hundreds of people are flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said Wednesday.
Haiti's president has been killed. Here's what you should know about the embattled leader, what's next for the Caribbean nation and what role America might play.
Fans are banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, following a state of emergency announced Thursday.
U.S. troops slipped away in the night from Bagram Airfield, and the base's new Afghan commander didn't realize they were gone until hours later. When will Afghanistan's "forever war" really end? Get a full briefing here.
The REvil gang's ransomware has infected thousands of computer systems in at least 17 countries. It wasn't clear who the gang expected might pay the $70 million to end an attack feverishly fought by cybersecurity experts.
WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Former tennis star John McEnroe's reaction on the BBC's broadcast to British teenager Emma Raducanu's mid-match retirement at Wimbledon has put him in the spotlight.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The largest of the Navajo Nation casinos is preparing to reopen for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Divers have made a rare sighting of what they say are hundreds of seahorses, a threatened species, in a pollution ravaged lagoon in western Greece.
Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major surgery, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a "precious" good.
Pope Francis's weeklong hospital stay has sparked interest about how papal power is exercised in the Holy See, how it is transferred and under what circumstances.
