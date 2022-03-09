Watch Now: Thousands take train from Russia to Finland to escape sanctions

With flights to Europe suspended, Russians who want to leave the country have few options.
Drone enthusiasts are risking their lives by forming a volunteer force to help their country repel the Russian invasion -- by spying on the enemy from the air. See a sample of what they've found so far.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war”
Residents in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia shared messages of defiance on March 2 amid Russia’s ongoing military invasion of the country.
Russian forces seized the Black Sea port of Kherson in an effort to cut Ukraine off from its coastline. It’s the first major city to fall. Live updates here.
Russia attacked and has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear site. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
Evacuations of people fleeing Ukrainian cities along safe corridors have begun, while U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees has reached 2 million.
Government officials, health workers and advocates say female genital mutilation cases rose alarmingly during the pandemic as lockdowns kept girls out of school, making them vulnerable to "cutters."
If you’re looking to support people affected by the war in Ukraine, here are a few organizations that are taking donations for relief efforts.
France has seized a yacht owned by Russian oligarch Igor Sechin, the French finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
