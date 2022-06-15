Watch Now: Tornado rampages through Chinese village

A large tornado hit Changzhai Village in China, damaging houses, trees and infrastructure.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia since February, will remain in custody through at least July 2, a Russian news agency reported.
Australian officials say two hikers are lucky to be alive after being caught off guard during a bizarre blizzard in Tasmania.
In the last month, tourists have driven cars and e-scooters down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps causing expensive damage.
Volunteer medical professionals in Eastern Ukraine have put their lives on the line to pick up and treat injured soldiers.
Here's a look at the history of NATO membership changes since 1997, and how Russia reacted to the events of the era.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.