spotlight Watch Now: Tourists continue to flock to erupting volcano in Iceland AccuWeather Aug 11, 2022 Aug 11, 2022 Updated 15 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tourists were seen watching from a safe distance as Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano continued to erupt. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Lvs Nation-world Iceland Volcano Tourist Volcanology Fagradalsfjall Safe Distance Erupt Flock Breakingone Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular The UN recently declared a universal human right to a healthy, sustainable environment. Here's where resolutions like this can lead It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws. Watch Now: WWII-era bomb detonated in Italy after being exposed in riverbed An unexploded bomb from World War 2 was detonated by the Italian Army in Borgo Virgilio, Italy. Record amount of seaweed is choking shores in Caribbean A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said. Meet the adorable penguins living across Patagonia Patagonia is home to multiple types of penguins that live across the region's diverse environments, including gentoo penguins, Magellanic penguins and king penguins. Watch Now: Related Video Court documents reveal foiled Iranian plot to kill former National Security Adviser US inflation: Consumer price index growth slows US inflation: Consumer price index growth slows Most Americans support using popular vote to choose the President, data shows Most Americans support using popular vote to choose the President, data shows Brazilian woman robs mother of $142 million using alleged psychics Brazilian woman robs mother of $142 million using alleged psychics